Union leaders planning meeting with Frito Lay next Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Leaders of Local 218 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Union have said they plan to meet with Frito Lay to discuss contract negotiations in the middle of an ongoing employee strike.

This meeting on July 19 will include the contract negotiating committee of local and international union leaders who will then sit down with Frito Lay officials.

“We are hoping we can come down to terms,” Mark McCarter, a Frito Lay union steward said. “Like I have said, we don’t want to strike. This is not a money strike. This is a deal of trying to be fair. Some of the people that work in this building have not had a raise in nine years.”

Union leaders said they are hoping to come to agreements on the total hours the company makes employees work.

“It’s sad that some of these people have not been home and have worked 12 hours a day for five months,” McCarter said.

Frito Lay employees have been on strike since July 5.