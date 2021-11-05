United Way Christmas Bureau applications down in Topeka ahead of final days to sign up

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday is the last full day to sign-up for the Christmas Bureau and the United Way of Greater Topeka said sign-ups are lagging behind previous years.

President & CEO Jessica Lehnherr said the annual Christmas Bureau program helps around 1,600 families each year. Currently, she said volunteers have signed up around 450.

“Usually, by day three we’ve probably had about 500, 600 households come through,” Lehnherr said. “It seems a little bit lower this year and that could be a number of things. It could be our different locations and different outreach efforts that we’re doing.”

This year, Lehnherr said they have been working with outside organizations to sign up people outside of the normal intake. Those organizations are working with groups like the elderly, who may not be comfortable coming to the usual locations during the pandemic.

Lehnherr said they have not gotten numbers from those organizations. She hopes that will make up where sign-ups are lacking at the moment. In the end, they are expecting sign-ups to be similar to last year during the height of the pandemic.

People can sign up from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at three locations:

Echo Ridge Community Center – 2021 SE Market Street

CRC Care Center/Lundgren Elementary – 1020 NE Forest Avenue

Salvation Army – 1320 SE 6th Street

There will be one last chance to sign up at CRC Care Center/Lundgren Elementary on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Adults signing up for the program must bring a photo ID, proof of income for the entire household, and proof of each family member’s social security number. People can fill out the application in English and Spanish.