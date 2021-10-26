United Way in Topeka accepting applications for Christmas Bureau starting Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka is accepting applications for its Christmas Bureau starting Tuesday. People will have five chances to sign up at three locations in Topeka through next week.

People can sign up at the Echo Ridge Community Center, the CRC Care Center/Lundgren Elementary, and the Salvation Army in Topeka.

Volunteers will be available at each location:

Tuesday, October 26 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 – 10:00 am. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3 – 10:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 5 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be one last sign-up on Saturday, November 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the CRC Care Center/Lundgren Elementary.

President & CEO Jessica Lehnherr said the annual Christmas Bureau program helps around 1,000 families each year.

“They may find themselves in situations where they can’t afford to get gifts for themselves or their family,” Lehnherr said. “They can come in and we have some requirements they have to fill out, but they let us know what they are hoping to receive for Christmas.”

Lehnherr said families qualify for the program if they make less than 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. For instance, a family of four that makes less than $39,750 per year will qualify. Click here for the full income guidelines.

Adults signing up for the program must bring a photo ID, proof of income for the entire household, and proof of each family member’s social security number. People can fill out the application in English and Spanish.