United Way of Greater Topeka planning drive-thru meal distribution, volunteers needed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way of Greater Topeka is planning a drive-thru meal distribution at Washburn University Thursday. This is part of its Christmas Bureau program. It will take place in parking lot four outside of Lee Arena.

Jessica Neumann Barraclough with United Way of Greater Topeka said the event will look a lot like a Harvesters mobile food distribution. People will line up in their cars, volunteers will check them in and then hand them a reusable grocery bag full of food.

“It’s going to include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, a green bean casserole,” Barraclough said. “I think a sweet potato casserole kind of dish, a pie, rolls, all kinds of things you would imagine at a typical holiday meal.”

The United Way of Greater Topeka partnered with Dillons, which will be providing the food this year. Barraclough said the food will be frozen and able to be reheated later at home.

Along with making it a drive-thru event, Barraclough said volunteers will also be taking precautions due to the pandemic.

“Everybody is required to wear masks,” Barraclough said. “They will be wearing gloves. The capacity of each volunteer shift is limited to 15 people, so we’re going to be outdoors as well so that also helps.”

The distribution is from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Each volunteer shift will be two or three hours starting at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Volunteers are still needed.

Click here to sign up for a shift.

This distribution is only for people who signed up and were approved for the Christmas Bureau program.

Barraclough said others who need services can call 2-1-1 and United Way operators can help connect them with services in their area.