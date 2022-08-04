TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Way of Topeka and Lawrence are merging into one nonprofit called the United Way of Kaw Valley.

The nonprofit will run under the leadership of current United Way of Topeka President and CEO Jessica Lehnherr.

The organization will start merging offices immediately.

“I think it will also allow us to be able to connect to our nonprofit communities and be more available, where we might not have been able to before because we were on shorter staff or facing other challenges trying to do it all so now that we’re together we can kind of share some of that,” Lehnherr said.

The name change will not happen officially until January, and they still need to run it by the secretary of state to get the final approval votes.