University of Kansas eliminates 2 degrees, 1 department

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas says it plans to eliminate two undergraduate programs and an entire department in a cost-cutting move.

Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer told the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday 15 undergraduate programs did not meet enrollment requirements.

The university plans to discontinue its Humanities department.

It also will eliminate degrees in Humanities and Visual Art Education.

Six of the remaining underperforming programs will remain, and seven will be merged with other programs.

Bichelmeyer said eliminating the Visual Art Education degree will save about $100,000, and ending the Humanities degree will save about $400,000.