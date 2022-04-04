TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System has announced that the chief executive officer of its St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Steve Anderson, will be stepping down from his position.

According to the hospital, Anderson decided to step down so that he could start up a “new private venture” located in Salt Lake City starting on June 1 later this year. The hospital is currently conducting a national search for the next CEO.

“Steve Anderson has been an outstanding leader during his nearly 4-year tenure at the St. Francis Campus,” Matt Maxfield, president of the Americas region with Ardent Health Services (“Ardent”), said. “He has led the transition of ownership to The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent and built patient and community confidence in the hospital and clinic’s services while maintaining outstanding quality and service for every patient.”

Anderson is credited with helping the hospital expand its presence such as when it acquired the Tallgrass Ambulatory Surgery Center and the development of three urgent care centers. He also helped to expand local cancer services using the latest in technology and the recruitment of multiple new physicians.

“Steve’s leadership at our St. Francis Campus came at a critical time, as The University of Kansas Health System and Ardent worked to ensure this long-standing health care institution could continue to serve Topeka and surrounding communities for generations to come,” said Bob Page, President and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System.

Anderson is also remembered for the support and leadership he provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson was appointed as the CEO of the hospital on July 23, 2018.