University of Kansas Health System St. Francis sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Health officials at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus are seeing an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients has doubled within the past week.

In the emergency room they saw around 25 patients with COVID symptoms in June.

In July they are seeing even more.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated because right now it is offering the best protection against the Delta variant.

“We’ve seen breakthrough cases as well so people who are vaccinated are getting sick but they are not getting hospitalized like some of the others are,” Todd Blackinton, an Administrator with University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus said. “So it offers protection even if there is a breakthrough case.”

Health officials are also urging people to get tested if they have COVID symptoms because there are now more than one thousand COVID cases in Kansas.