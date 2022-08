TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a house fire late Wednesday evening.

Just before 9:30 p.m., crews were called to a single-story house in the 200 block of southeast Arter Avenue, according to a release. Firefighters were able to keep the flames to where the fire started. They searched the home and found no one inside, according to the department.

An investigation finds around $20,000 worth of damage, $15,000 of which is in structural damage.