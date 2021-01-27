Unsealed federal report shows secret data on coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A report from the federal government newly unsealed Wednesday marks multiple Kansas towns and the state itself in a “red zone.”

The Biden administration has released the once-secret COVID-19 State Profile Reports for all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. These reports have been providing Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment a snapshot in time of the state of the pandemic, focusing on different metrics like cases, deaths, and hospitalizations.

The reports use a color-coded key to determine the severity of certain measures of the pandemic’s impact in each state.

View the full, most recent report for Kansas below: