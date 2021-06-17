UP IN FLAMES: Topeka woman loses signed Mahomes jersey in house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A massive house fire in downtown Topeka claimed more than $10,000 in damages including an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey.





The house, located off of Southwest Western Avenue, caught fire early in the morning on Thursday. No residents were at home when the fire started however firefighters were able to save the two dogs inside the home.

The estimated damage caused by the fire is $12,000. There was an estimated $10,000 worth of structural damage to the home and $2,000 worth of lost items.

One of the more valuable items being an autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The jersey was donated by Mahomes to be auctioned off to raise money for the Topeka Zoo. Juanita Cardenas, who lived in the home, won the jersey.

The house was not a total loss, however, the structure and the front of the house were severally impacted by the fire. Officials said it originated from the front porch. The flames were put out before it could spread to the rest of the house.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed however the suspected origin is ‘Incendiary’ according to the preliminary investigation done by the Topeka Fire Department.

The loss of the jersey hit Cardenas the hardest.

“I’m a big Chiefs fan. I love Mahomes. Not just because he plays for the Chiefs, but because of the person he is,” Cardenas said.

Family and friends are working on jump-starting a GoFundMe to help raise money to repair the damages to the home and replace some of the lost items.