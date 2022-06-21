EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks ordinance ahead of the July 4 holiday.
Fireworks are allowed within the corporate limits of Emporia between June 27 and July 5 from the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other rules are as follows:
- No fireworks may be discharged in the streets
- No fireworks may be discharged in parks, the golf course, city parking lots or recreational fields, the zoo, the rec center or the aquatic center parking lot
- No fireworks may be discharged within 200 square feet of the property line of a hospital, a school or nursing home
- No bottle rockets, metal sparklers or unmanned aerials
According to the City of Emporia’s website, discharging fireworks in violation of the ordinance can lead to a fine from $100 to $500 and the confiscation of fireworks.
For other tips on correct usage of fireworks in the City of Emporia, click here.