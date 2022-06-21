EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is reminding residents about the city’s fireworks ordinance ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Fireworks are allowed within the corporate limits of Emporia between June 27 and July 5 from the hours of 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Other rules are as follows:

No fireworks may be discharged in the streets

No fireworks may be discharged in parks, the golf course, city parking lots or recreational fields, the zoo, the rec center or the aquatic center parking lot

No fireworks may be discharged within 200 square feet of the property line of a hospital, a school or nursing home

No bottle rockets, metal sparklers or unmanned aerials

According to the City of Emporia’s website, discharging fireworks in violation of the ordinance can lead to a fine from $100 to $500 and the confiscation of fireworks.

For other tips on correct usage of fireworks in the City of Emporia, click here.