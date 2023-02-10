TOPEKA (FOX 43)- The Topeka Performing Arts Center has quite the lineup for the next few months.

The Legacy Reunion for Earth, Wind and Fire is coming up on Feb. 17. If you’re interested in purchasing tickets they are still available and you can find them here.

During the month of March, TPAC is also hosting ‘The 24 Hour Plays’ where essentially everything (writing scripts, making costumes, acting out the scenes) happens in just 24 hours. Applications are still open on the TPAC website and you can access them by clicking here.

Looking forward to the summer, Shawn Brian with TPAC said that registration for the annual golf tournament is open up now! If you and some family or friends want to participate the application form is quick and easy to fill out.

For more information, watch the interview above!