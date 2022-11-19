TOPEKA (KSNT) – It is not too early to start making plans for the upcoming winter holidays. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have three holiday events scheduled for the first couple weeks of December.

The Holiday Craft Show, one of the most popular events, will feature 50 vendor booths with a variety of items. There will be hand-made wooden toys, jewelry, holiday décor and food items.

Parks and Rec estimated that 1,500 patrons have attended past shows. The event is free and will kick off at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 and stay open until 3 p.m. at Crestview Community Center.

The 39th annual Children’s Shopping Spree will have handmade crafts and baked goods, all for under $10. They are looking for volunteers to help children shop and wrap gifts. For more information on volunteering, call 885-251-6953 or email jamon.carter-williams@snco.us.

The shop will open at 9:30 a.m. Dec 11. and go until 2:30 p.m. at the Garfield Community Center gym.

Thirdly, there will be a third year of the Old Prairie Town Christmas. Kids will be able to write letters to Santa, make magic reindeer feed, help an elf deliver gifts on the railroad hand car, take pictures with Santa and much more. The event will be at 124 NW Fillmore from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 10. Admission is $5 per person at the gate.

