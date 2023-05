TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced there will be road closures affecting Southwest Wanamaker Road this week.

The road closure will begin May 23 and is expected to last for three days. It will close the right southbound lane of Wanamaker Road on the north side of 21st and Wanamaker, according to the city.

The closure is to set up a gas main for PepperJax Grill at 21st and Wanamaker.