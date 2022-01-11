Update: District Attorney files murder charges against 14-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) — District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT News that the 14-year-old that was arrested on Friday at Landon Middle School has been charged with 2 counts of pre-meditated first degree murder.

Additionally, the subject was charged with two counts for carrying a weapon; one for carrying a weapon as a juvenile, and the other for carrying a weapon onto school property.

This happening after a 14-year-old suspect brought a weapon to Landon Middle School on Friday. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the staff handled the situation quickly after a student reported the danger.

The District Attorney says as a father, you feel responsible for your kids wherever they are, even when they are at school. This is why he encourages everyone in the community to stay vigilant.

“It’s good to be vigilant, and so I think that’s the message to the community and has always been my message is to keep your eyes open and if something feels wrong take the appropriate action,” Kagay said. “And I think that’s what we saw here.”

Kagay said the suspect was detained at his first court hearing today, and he will remain in custody.