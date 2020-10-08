UPDATE: Doug’s Auto Service responds to health department closure order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local auto business is speaking out Wednesday night after Shawnee County health officials ordered a closure to their store.

Doug’s Auto Service Center responded to the forced closure Wednesday saying they were unaware of the health order violations that caused the shutdown.

“At no time has the business been contacted by Dr. Pezzino or Linda Oachs about the potential closure,’ the company said in a news release. “We had no opportunity to defend the actions of our business or staff to Dr. Pezzino, Linda Oachs, or any health department staff. This arbitrary and capricious action taken by the Shawnee County Health Department will have severe financial impacts on our small business.”

Dr. Pezzino issued an emergency order Wednesday to temporarily close Doug’s Service Center in Topeka. A news release said the closure was decided because employees didn’t isolate or follow quarantine orders due to infection or exposure to coronavirus.

Doug’s Service Center was ordered to remain closed for at least 48 hours and have deep cleaning of the business. The service center also must submit a plan to Dr. Pezzino addressing safety measures moving forward, according to the release.