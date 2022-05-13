RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A head-on crash in Riley County Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital, according to police.

On Friday morning, the Riley County Police Department issued an update. According to police, a 16-year-old driving a 2003 Ford Focus was going east when she crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 58-year-old woman from Manhattan. The crash happened in the 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The driver in the Equinox was air-lifted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to police. There is no word on her condition. Police said she had to be treated for lower extremity injuries.

A 57-year-old male passenger in the Equinox was taken to Via Christi for his injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department.