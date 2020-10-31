UPDATE: Man arrested in Friday night standoff connected to multiple burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police charged one man with multiple burglaries after a multi-hour standoff Friday night, according to a news release.

Officers took 27-year-old Samuel Zweig into custody on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to the following places:

  • Hero Wireless: burglary, theft and criminal damage to property
  • Clayton Financial: burglary, theft and criminal damage to property
  • Evergy Plaza: burglary, theft and felony criminal damage

The Topeka police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

