UPDATE: Man arrested in Friday night standoff connected to multiple burglaries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police charged one man with multiple burglaries after a multi-hour standoff Friday night, according to a news release.

Officers took 27-year-old Samuel Zweig into custody on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to the following places:

Hero Wireless: burglary, theft and criminal damage to property

Clayton Financial: burglary, theft and criminal damage to property

Evergy Plaza: burglary, theft and felony criminal damage

The Topeka police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.