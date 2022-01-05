Update: New details released by police in investigation of man who was run over by several cars in December

Topeka police reported a man was killed on S.W. 21st near Fillmore, then hit by several other vehicles. (KNST / Matthew Johnstone)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The investigation into the death of a Topeka man hit by multiple cars in December 2021 is ongoing.

The Topeka Police Department has released additional information related to the death of Dennis McFeeters, which occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The toxicology and corners report for Colby Rajewski, the driver who originally hit McFeeters, is still pending according to the TPD. His case will not be turned over to prosecutors until the results of these tests come back.

TPD has been able to make contact with some of the drivers who also ran over the body of McFeeters while he was lying in the road. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is encouraged to contact TPD. It is not known at this time if any other arrests will be made for the other drivers that hit McFeeters.

TPD confirmed that McFeeters was legally in the crosswalk when he was hit by Rajewski.