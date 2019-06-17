UPDATE: Police identify victim in Monday’s fatal wreck

A two-vehicle wreck on 21st St. and Washington St. left one dead and another in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Topeka Police responded to the crash around 3:03 p.m. and found the driver and passenger of one vehicle with serious injuries.

The person who was killed in the accident is 80-year-old Cornelia M. Moon.

Both were transported to the hospital where Moon was later pronounced dead. The passenger remained in critical condition as of Monday evening.

The driver of the second vehicle was the only occupant of the car and was not injured.