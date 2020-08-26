UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Topeka standoff

Police looking for shooting suspect, blocking parts of Topeka Boulevard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested one man Tuesday night after a standoff lasting over three hours, according to a news release.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Topeka man Samuel Portlock on charges of:

  • Aggravated assault ; use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Theft from motor vehicle
  • Interference with law enforcement officer

Teams responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Harrison Street. Law enforcement blocked off the area and arrested Portlock around 6:15 p.m. in connection to two Monday shootings, according to a news release.

Portlock is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.

