UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Topeka standoff

Police looking for shooting suspect, blocking parts of Topeka Boulevard

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested one man Tuesday night after a standoff lasting over three hours, according to a news release.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Topeka man Samuel Portlock on charges of:

Aggravated assault ; use of a deadly weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Criminal damage to property

Theft from motor vehicle

Interference with law enforcement officer

Teams responded to a call around 2:40 p.m. on the 1600 block of Harrison Street. Law enforcement blocked off the area and arrested Portlock around 6:15 p.m. in connection to two Monday shootings, according to a news release.

Portlock is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections without bond.