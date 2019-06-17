UPDATE: TPD releases name of man found dead in west Topeka home

Police are looking into the death of a Topeka man after he was found dead in his home Monday morning.

Topeka Police Department responded to a call of a deceased man in his home on the 700 block of SW Wayne St. around 9:44 a.m.

Police identified him Tuesday morning as 36-year old John K. Waller. TPD is investigating this death as a homicide after receiving information from the coroner’s office and looking at evidence from the crime scene.

Responding officers witnessed several suspicious circumstances, so crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

This is an active investigation, and TPD is asking that anyone with relevant information contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at 111.p3tips.com/128.