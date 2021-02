TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman has been identified as the victim in a 7-car crash that closed multiple lanes of I-70 in downtown Topeka Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

First responders pronounced 29-year-old Brooke Rees dead on scene. Officers notified both her parents and husband of her death.

None of the other victims appeared to have injuries.

