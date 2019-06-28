Update: Woman’s name in Topeka suspicious death investigation released

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department found a woman collapsed in an alley Wednesday after responding to a call at Southwest Lindenwood.

TPD has identified the woman as Odessa Marie Henderson, 50.

They found Henderson collapsed in the east alley of the 300 block of Lindenwood. CPR was performed until the AMR arrived.

Authorities are waiting on the cause of death from the coroner’s office.

If you have any information concerning this incident call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or the Shawnee County Crime stoppers at 785-234-0007.