TOPEKA (KSNT) – Updated COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for children as young as six months old in Shawnee County.

As the number of COVID-19 cases are expected to rise over the holidays, health clinics want to ensure everyone is vaccinated to help prevent more outbreaks. Multiple pediatric health clinics have seen a rise in patients in recent weeks, partially due to the colder weather.

“We’re having a surge in lots of different viruses right now,” Pediatrician Lauren Olson said. “We’re seeing lots of sick kids and COVID is in there, and so it would be great to be able to better protect those younger kids against COVID as well.”

The FDA authorized these updated vaccines for kids ages 5-11 back in October.

While some health clinics in Topeka will have the vaccine available to kids, not all will. A physician with Pediatric Associates told 27 News they will offer the vaccine as early as next week.