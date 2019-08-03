Urn found at Topeka car wash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka police are hoping to find the owner of an urn found at a car wash at 29th and Croco Rd.

The urn was turned into police by Jayna Bennett, who is an employee at a nearby gas station.

She said someone called the gas station to let them know the urn was there.

“I thought it was very peculiar because nobody should just have an urn at a car wash by the trash can for no reason,” said Bennett. “It obviously belongs to somebody.”

If you know who the urn may belong to, contact the Topeka Police Department.