US agrees to $7M settlement in Kansas VA hospital abuse case

LEAVENWORTH (AP) — The federal government will pay $7 million to settle eight cases filed by veterans who said they were sexually abused by a former physician assistant at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth.

The veterans alleged that Mark Wisner subjected them to unnecessary genital exams and other physical abuse at the Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center.

Wisner was a physician assistant at the hospital from 2008 to 2014. More than 80 veterans represented by other lawyers settled their lawsuits over abuse from Wisner for $6.7 million in 2019.

Wisner was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and related charges in 2017 and sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.