U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to stop in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) - A noble fir on it's way to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building is stopping in Perry this afternoon. The tree was cut down in Willamette National Forest earlier this month. It's making a 3,000 mile journey along what was the Oregon Trail.

The truck and trailer carrying the tree is 106 feet long and weighs more than 53,800 pounds. It is estimated to take more than 900 gallons of fuel to make the journey to D.C.

The tree will be on display outside Perry-Lecompton High School from 12 pm to 2 pm this afternoon before heading to a stop Kansas City tonight.

The tree is making 23 stops between Oregon and D.C. Click here to follow the tree along it's journey.