US Highway 75 opening soon after deadly early morning crash, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Thursday morning crash between a car and a semi-truck left one person dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a car passed the center line of the road and collided with a semi-truck. The driver of the car was then thrown from the vehicle. Medical personnel pronounced the driver dead on scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the scene of the crash and Highway 75 is currently closed between 286th and 254th, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The road is expected to reopen soon, according to a news release