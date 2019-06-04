USD 345 kicks of their summer lunch program with a special guest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local school wants to make sure kids don't go hungry during summer vacation.

Monday was day one for the free lunch program at Logan Elementary in Topeka, and they received some help from a special guest.

The Topeka Pilots hockey team mascot Ace was there to cut the ribbon to the cafeteria line.

Kids from the Boys and Girls club all got to eat pizza, chips, and veggies.

The whole point of the lunches is to make sure kids get nutritious food when school is not in session.

"Summer is about fun," said USD 345 Director of Child Nutrition, Kaye Kabus. "It's a little more laid back and so it's fun to have a fun way to kick it off with a cut of the ribbon, and tell the kids how excited we are to be here, because you know hunger doesn't take a vacation."

The school has free lunches every weekday from 11 to noon until July 26. It's paid for by the USDA's summer food service program. Kids don't need to sign up, they can just walk in.

CLICK HERE if you would like to find a lunch program near you.