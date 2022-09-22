TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman Schools Superintendent Brad Willson started his new position July 1 of this year. He joined 27 News Thursday morning to tell us how it’s going so far and what he’s looking forward to.

Willson was previously in his 7th year as the Assistant Superintendent for USD 230 Spring Hill. Willson received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Physics Education from Kansas State University in 1994 and his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

Thursday morning, Willson talked about how the district is doing a listening tour to receive feedback from the community to better improve the district.

Friday is homecoming for Seaman High School. To see the schedule and the homecoming parade route, click here.