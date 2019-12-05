USD 383 building new early learning center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – USD 383 is building a new early learning center in Manhattan.

It’s being built at 2600 Kimball Avenue and will better accommodate the school system.

A building will be added to the historic schoolhouse already built there. It’ll add about 14 classrooms. This will be the second early learning center operated by USD 383.

Officials with the school say they are hopeful it will be ready by next January, but for sure by the 2021 school year.

“I think everyone is excited to see dirt being moved and trucks going and a vision that a lot of people had for this community being realized for a very long time,” Elisabeth Nelson, Director of Early Learning said. “I think I’m ecstatic, our team is ecstatic and our teachers are.”

There will be a groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the school. The public is welcome to attend.