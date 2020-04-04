USD 383 offering meal permits to make meal pickup easier, faster for parents

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan-Ogden school district is working to make meal distributions easier and quicker for families.

The district recently started handing out permits to families coming to pick up meals.

The permit indicates how many meals the family needs and allows them to receive the meals without having to bring their kids with them. However, to get that permit, parents do need all kids present.

But once they have it, all they have to do is show the permit to get the meals during pick up.

“We want every child that is in need to be able to access our meals,” USD 383 Child Nutrition Director Stephanie Smith said. “We want to make sure that we are taking advantage of any waivers that come our way from USDA so that way we are reaching all those families who need this.”

That waiver has been offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to child nutrition programs across the country and allows them to hand out the meal permits.

To find a USD 383 meal distribution site near you, click HERE.