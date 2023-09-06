Some of the products the FDA issued warnings on regarding being marketed to youths.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – In late August, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued a series of reports concerning nicotine vaping products that are likely promoted to youths.

A product made by High Light Vape Co. is designed to look like a typical highlighter found in a kid’s school supplies. The FDA said the products are likely designed to be promoted to youths because the design helps conceal the tobacco product from parents, teachers or other adults.

In the FDA report on High Light Vape Co., the FDA said any efforts to entice youth to use tobacco products are of concern to the FDA. The products were determined to lack premarket authorization in the U.S. and are marketed unlawfully.

The FDA issued a warning letter on Aug. 23 for another series of vaping products from Spongebob Vape marketed to youths. The vapes are considered “particularly concerning” by the FDA because they imitate toys, cartoon and video game characters and food products. The FDA warning shared images of the products intended to imitate Spongebob SquarePants, Micro Blocks Toys, Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, the video game character Kirby and Starbucks Frappuccino’s.

The FDA warning determined the products from Spongebob Vape were also marketed unlawfully.

27 News contacted USD 383 and USD 501 for comment on the recent wave of tobacco products marketed to youth. USD 501 has yet to respond to the questions.

In a written response from USD 383’s Drug and Alcohol Prevention Coordinator/ Counselor Kari Humes, students have been identified with vaping devices in school buildings, including in the current school year.

USD 383 has administered the Kansas Communities that Care student survey on an annual basis. The survey asked students “how frequently have you vaped during the past 30 days?”, 4.3% of students responded “at least once” in 2023. The figures are down from 6.85% in 2022 and 8.41% in 2021, according to Humes.

“We have seen vapes of all sizes and shapes, but none that specifically look like a highlighter or school supply,” Humes said. “Last Fall, the Manhattan Area Risk Prevention Coalition worked with us to bring in Tall Cop, a speaker who shared current drug trends with our secondary staff. The information provided included recognition of vaping devices meant to look like common everyday items.”

Drug/alcohol/tobacco use and possession (including vaping) are examples of major offenses that will result in the contact of parents or guardians of USD 383 students and can result in up to 10 days of suspension, according to Humes. More extreme offenses could result in long-term suspension or expulsion.

USD 383 said it uses three approaches for vaping prevention:

Social resistance skills programs, which help students recognize difficult situations.

Normative education, which breaks down perceptions that “everyone is using”.

Competence skills training that teaches how to make good choices.

The programs include Dr. Botvin’s Life Skills which were expanded to 6th, 7th and 8th grades this school year.

“We provide one on one student sessions for substance abuse and mental health services student support groups, leadership opportunities, peer education, social work services, and parent and faculty training and support,” Humes said in the written response.

Below are images of the vaping products that the FDA said were marketed to youths: