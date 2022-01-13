USD 383 takes Friday off after staff numbers take a hit from COVID call-offs

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – There will be no school for all Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 students on Friday, Jan. 14

The district announced Thursday morning they will be using Friday as one of the weather days built into the calendar. This is not a remote learning day – this is a no-school day. According to the district scheduled activities/athletics can continue as planned.

“COVID numbers across the district are making it extremely difficult for us to maintain an adequate number of staff. On a typical 5-day school week, our district averages about 50 licensed staff absences per day, and out of those absences we average roughly 5 of those positions needing substitutes not being able to secure one. During the week of January 10, the district has averaged 85 licensed staff absences a day and short an average of 15 substitutes per day. Our classified departments are also facing short staffing due to staff illness.“ Manhattan-Ogden USD 383

The district called closing Friday, Jan. 14 a short-term sacrifice being made to increase the likelihood of keeping schools open for five days per week of in-person instruction in the future.

Students and staff are being encouraged to stay home if they are ill, wear masks, avoid large crowds, and get vaccinated (dose 1 and 2, and a booster if eligible).

All USD 383 schools will resume on Tues., Jan. 18, 2022. Remember that Mon., January 17 is the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.