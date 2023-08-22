COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Morris County USD 417 has canceled school for Wednesday in an effort to keep kids out of the excessive heat.

Interim Superintendent Nancy Meyer tells KSNT 27 News that the decision is precautionary and the district is keeping students’ health and safety in mind. Meyer said there is no air conditioning on school busses, and in the afternoon, this means internal temperatures could reach up to 130 degrees. Some students close to the Geary/Morris county border have bus rides around an hour long, and Meyer believes that is just too long for students to be in a hot bus.

USD 417 is also following KSHSAA protocols for its student athletes, according to Meyer. All outdoor practices start at 6 a.m. when it’s not as hot, but they are optional. The district says it is also offering extra water to all students getting onto busses Tuesday afternoon. USD 417 is keeping an eye on the air conditioning units as they are working extra hard in the heat.

An excessive heat warning is in place until late Thursday night. USD 417 has already canceled school for Wednesday, but Meyer said the decision to cancel school any further will be a day-by-day discussion.