USD 434 Santa Fe Trail interim superintendent resigns amid controversy

Dear Santa Fe Trail Parents, Patrons, and Staff

I would like to use this newsletter to address the ugly crisis that has developed in our school community this week over a recommendation to not extend a High School teacher’s contract. The teacher has chosen to make that recommendation very public.

As most of you are aware, earlier this week Patrick Graham, High School Principal, made the recommendation to not extend a teacher’s contract. He made that recommendation based on what he truly believed was best for student learning and knowing full well it would not be popular. I have encouraged all of our principals to make recommendations based on what is best for students and not what is best for the adults. Mr. Graham has successfully led Santa Fe Trail High School for many years and during that time has never come close to this type or level of controversy. Patrick is an excellent leader with the courage to stand up for what he believes. He does not deserve the criticism he is receiving.

The USD 434 Board of Education is made of dedicated citizens of our communities who give up countless hours of their time for no pay because they truly care about their community and want a quality education for all students in the district. They are elected officials who are constantly faced with issues that force them to make decisions between what is right and what is popular. Unfortunately, the line between right and popular is often very blurred depending on perspective. As elected officials they have to become masters of compromise when they strive to create quality learning experiences for all students, manage a budget that is always too small and meet public demands. In today’s world where you are criticized and verbally attacked for making difficult decisions that do not align with someone else’s perspective, it becomes an impossible job. They certainly do not deserve some of the vicious attacks they received this year from members of the public.

As Interim Superintendent I am constantly faced with making decisions based on what I believe is right or popular based on my core values. In situations like the one we are facing now I find myself trying to find a compromise that is best for the community as a whole. In an effort to end this current crisis:

I will recommend that the teacher be issued a contract for the 21-22 school year.

Public comments will be added to the Board Meeting agenda on February 10th for those who wish to address the board. A two-minute time limit will apply.

When I came to this district last fall I hoped that I would be able to help resolve issues that have resulted in multiple turnovers in leadership positions, rectify budget shortfalls and put structures in place that would lead to improved student achievement. Unfortunately, many of our efforts have been met with significant resistance from many in the community whose vision for the district is much different from mine. Therefore, in the best interest of the district and community as a whole, I will resign as Interim Superintendent effective June 30, 2021.

In the time remaining, I will continue to manage the budget and ensure that the district is more financially stable. I will work with the Board of Education, district leadership and outstanding educators from across the district to find compromises in the delivery of instruction. We will strive to meet the wishes of those who want to maintain the traditional approach to education that is focused on direct instruction for everyone and letter grades. At the same time, we will also create opportunities for those who want to see a much more data-driven, personalized and performance-based approach to education focused on outcomes and demonstration of knowledge.

As to the ongoing turnover of leadership in this district which has resulted in low expectations, and disconnects at every level, it is my hope that the community will work cooperatively with the Board of Education to select a new superintendent with the skills and abilities to meet the needs of everyone involved and then work together to keep that person rather than destroying them the first time they appear human.

Best Wishes,

Jim Lentz, Superintendent of Schools

Santa Fe Trail, USD 434

Letter from Superintendent Jim Lentz