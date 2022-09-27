TOPEKA (KSNT) – Auburn-Washburn Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about the new middle school the district is building and the Career and Technical Education Center at the high school.

The second middle school is expected to open in August 2025. The district will be transitioning 6th-grade students to middle school, so the two schools will house grades 6, 7 and 8.

Additionally, the district is building a Career and Technical Education Center at Washburn Rural High School. McWilliams said USD 437 wants its students to be prepared with an employable skill set following high school graduation. The district will partner with Washburn Tech and local businesses for internships and job studies.