TOPEKA (KSNT) – As local school districts head into Thanksgiving break, USD 437 Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams stopped by 27 News to reflect on the current school year.

The Auburn-Washburn School District brought back its Thanksgiving lunches for families to come have a meal with their kids at school. McWilliams said through all of last week, Monday and through Tuesday the district will have served over 8,000 meals to guests.

McWilliams also talked about American Education Week and how the district is honoring its teachers and support staff.

For more information on the USD 437, click here.