GEARY COUNTY (KSNT)- Superintendent Reginald Eggleston for Geary County USD 475 schools joined the KSNT 27 News Morning Show to speak about back-to-school.

Eggleston said the start of this school year has been successful so far, and students have been nothing but excited to get back to school.

“Parents have been quite patient,” he said. “We’ve had a few hiccups with our transportation routes, but overall it has been a fantastic start to the school year and one that we are very proud of.”

As far as those hiccups go, Eggleston said the district is always looking for more bus drivers. He described the quick process of getting certified as a driver during the segment.

“It takes about two weeks in order to earn your credentials, then you learn the different routes that we need taken care of,” Eggleston said.

He encouraged anyone interested in applying to head to their website, which we have linked here.

Eggleston said that right now, they are not concerned about the number of drivers.

“For the last several days, we’ve been meeting at 4:30 and going through each route and looking at any challenges that may exist.”

He also commended his team for their efforts to ease frustrations with parents and make sure kids are getting to school safely.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.