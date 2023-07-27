JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Kansas school district is entering into a new partnership that promises to deliver first-rate transportation for the upcoming school year.

Matthew Hoover with Geary County Schools USD 475 said in a press release that the district is partnering up with First Student Inc. to provide bus services and transportation for the 2023-2024 school year. The partnership aims to give students and staff a safe ride to school in a modern bus.

Hoover said each bus will have air conditioning, heating and other new features. First Student Inc. will also be unveiling a new app for parents in the near future called First View. This app will let parents sign up and receive real-time information during bus routes.

Hoover said more information on bus routes for the upcoming school year will be released in the near future.

KSNT 27 News spoke with USD 475 Superintendent Reginal Eggleston earlier this year about other exciting updates coming to the district. On July 19, Eggleston also talked about an upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for the recent expansion work on Morris Hill Elementary School.