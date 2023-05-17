TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston with KSNT 27 News joined the morning show crew to discuss closing out the school year and getting geared up for another one.

To start off the interview, Eggleston discussed a large event that USD 475 just had for teachers throughout the district. It’s an annual banquet where teachers, staff and faculty who are wanting to continue and further their education can be rewarded through scholarships provided by the district.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate education,” Eggleston said. “It’s an opportunity to invest in our teachers. I commend them because they are modeling to our students and their peers what life-long learning is all about.”

He emphasized the appreciation both he and the district feel for those teachers as they continue to strive for excellence. In addition, Eggleston touched on graduation ceremonies happening this weekend. For a full schedule, click here.

He reminded any parents looking to enroll in summer school that registration ends extremely soon as summer school starts on May 31. Also, for any parents looking to enroll their child for the next year, are able to do so whenever, as enrollment officially opened on May 1.

As far as something for kids to look forward to over the summer months, Eggleston said Geary County schools has them covered. On August 3, Junction City High School is hosting the Back to School Carnival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will have food, a dunking booth, local vendors and other activities for people to participate in. If you’re interested in signing up to be a vendor, reach out to feedback@usd475.org.

For more information concerning the topics above, you can watch the full interview.