USD 475 sees high student participation in E-learning program

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Officials with Geary County Schools say they’re having a lot of success with their online learning program.

USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said they’ve been able to achieve an average of 93 percent of students participating daily through their e-learning program and 98 percent of students have logged on to the program at least once.

The district said they believe student participation and engagement are even higher than those numbers indicate when factoring in the classes and communication that occur using Zoom.

Eggleston said the program has been so successful that over 130 students from surrounding districts have enrolled in the program.

“It’s definitely been a collaborative effort between teachers, administrators, parents, students, just he community at large for us to be able to launch something of this magnitude,” said Eggleston. It takes all of us having a clear understanding of what our goals are.”

He also said they’ve been incorporating e-learning in their schools since 2016, which helped in launching their current e-learning program.

Through the program, they provide students with laptops and wifi hot spot devices for those who don’t have reliable access to the internet.