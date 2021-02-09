USD 501 Board members want two weeks in the orange before students return classrooms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Board members would like to see Topeka in the orange for two weeks before returning to in-person classes.

Topeka schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said this morning that several board members would like to see a second consecutive week in the orange before students could return to class.

Dr. Anderson told KSNT News that mini-graduation ceremonies will take place beginning tommorow.

“Every student that got through this unusual year, and still are graduating, and finished their requirement early should get some kind of ceremony,” Anderson said.

The ceremonies will be livestreamed and made available on the school’s cable channel.