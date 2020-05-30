USD 501 expects to feed 2,000 kids a day during summer meal program

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Students are out of school for summer, but some are left wondering where they’ll get their next meal.

That’s where USD 501 is stepping in. Its summer meal program starts Monday, June 1.

Children can go to any of the 14 pick up sites like Topeka High School to grab breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The sites will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and kids will get seven meals for a week.

Christopher Wagner works at Topeka High and said some students rely on the food they get at school.

“Our object is to feed as many people as we can and to do it safely. So please come to our sites and please get food. We know times are hard right now and they’re going to be hard as we move forward, so we want to do everything we can to help off set that,” Wagner said.

Wagner said they’re expecting 2,000 students a day and will serve the meals until July 31.