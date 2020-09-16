USD 501 finds creative ways to welcome preschool, kindergarten back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools welcomed its preschool, pre-k and kindergarten students back in style. The school district found creative ways to make the students excited about the school year ahead of them.

Shaner Early Learning Academy had a red carpet out for the students to walk to their classrooms. They wanted to help make their “Shaner stars” feel welcome.

“Make sure they were comfortable and excited and knew that this is still their school building that they know,” said principal LaManda Broyles. “But we have a lot of new families as well so we just wanted to make sure families felt comfortable and that they knew we were going to take good care of their kids.”

Their overall goal is to keep students safe. They do this by teaching them how to social distance in an age appropriate way.

“So we actually have foam stars marked every six feet with googly eyes and real fun faces so that we can be telling students are you by your buddy,” Broyles said.

Meadows Elementary also found creative ways to help the children social distance. They held a popsicle party at recess and taught them how to sit six feet apart.