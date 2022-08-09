TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing.

Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, 9th grade, Cap City and Hope Street is Wed., Aug. 10. Students in 7th-8th grades and 10th-12th grades go back to school Thursday, Aug. 11.

Preschool Meet the Teacher Night is at 4:30 p.m. Wed., Aug. 17, with the first day of preschool on Thursday, Aug. 18.

