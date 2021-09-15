USD 501 holds family fitness night & vaccine clinic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s 501 school district held a vaccination clinic and family fun night at Hummer Sports Park Wednesday evening.

The event was open for any family in Shawnee County interested in a vaccine for themselves or their children.

The vaccine clinic was a new addition to the district’s annual “family fitness night” which focuses on the community’s overall health.

Student Services Coordinator Joy Grimes said COVID mitigations have helped them avoid any clusters since the start of the school year.

“Really, we follow all CDC guidelines and never waiver from that, so we’re listening to the experts,” Grimes said. “If they say we need to wear masks, then we’re going to wear masks and try to keep all of our students and staff safe.”

Besides vaccines, other community resources and educational booths were present as well.