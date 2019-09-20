USD 501 hosts own Area 51 raid in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While the Area 51 raid is seeing lower turnout than expected, USD 501 held its own raid throughout the district.

USD 501 participated in the fun, creating its “Area 501”, prompting students to raid the schools in celebration of #NationalAttendanceMonth.

“It’s not too late to participate in the “Area 501” fun as we celebrate #NationalAttendanceMonth and the last day of summer! 👽📡☀️✨ ,” USD 501 said in a Facebook post.

Schools across the district have been celebrating in unique ways, incorporating games and activities throughout the school day.

“Sad you’re going to miss the raid on Area 51 on Friday the 20th? Join the raid on “Area 501” instead! 📡👽🙌🏼 See staff members dressed in their best out-of-this-world attire. They’ll be prepared to take over the best district on the planet! 😈 #WeAreTPS.”



